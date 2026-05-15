Reminder - Jefferies Group (JEF) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/18/26, Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of JEF's recent stock price of $51.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Jefferies Group Inc. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when JEF shares open for trading on 5/18/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEF's low point in its 52 week range is $35.53 per share, with $71.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.12.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JEF makes up 2.29% of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (Symbol: FDIV) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding JEF).

In Friday trading, Jefferies Group Inc. shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.