Reminder - Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ITRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ITRN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.71 per share, with $68.3043 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.50.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ITRN makes up 2.73% of the VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: BRF) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ITRN).
In Tuesday trading, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. shares are currently down about 2.8% on the day.
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Further ITRN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.