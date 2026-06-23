Reminder - Ituran Location & Control (ITRN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/26, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (Symbol: ITRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/8/26. As a percentage of ITRN's recent stock price of $62.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Ituran Location & Control Ltd. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when ITRN shares open for trading on 6/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ITRN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.21% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ITRN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.71 per share, with $68.3043 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.50.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ITRN makes up 2.73% of the VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: BRF) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ITRN).

In Tuesday trading, Ituran Location & Control Ltd. shares are currently down about 2.8% on the day.

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Further ITRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.