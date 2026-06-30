Reminder - Ingredion (INGR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/1/26, Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.82, payable on 7/21/26. As a percentage of INGR's recent stock price of $95.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Ingredion Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when INGR shares open for trading on 7/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INGR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.44% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INGR's low point in its 52 week range is $94.5445 per share, with $138.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.06.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, INGR makes up 3.74% of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXG) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding INGR).

In Tuesday trading, Ingredion Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further INGR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.