Reminder - H & R Block (HRB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/3/26, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 7/7/26. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $39.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 6/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.16 per share, with $59.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.66.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HRB makes up 3.86% of the The Acquirers Fund ETF (Symbol: ZIG) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HRB).

In Monday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.

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Further HRB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.