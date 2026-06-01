Reminder - H & R Block (HRB) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HRB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HRB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.16 per share, with $59.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.66.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, HRB makes up 3.86% of the The Acquirers Fund ETF (Symbol: ZIG) which is trading higher by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding HRB).
In Monday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.3% on the day.
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Further HRB Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.