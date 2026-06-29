Reminder - Frontview Reit (FVR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, Frontview Reit Inc (Symbol: FVR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.215, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of FVR's recent stock price of $20.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Frontview Reit Inc to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when FVR shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FVR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.25% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FVR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.19 per share, with $20.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.63.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FVR makes up 2.44% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (Symbol: KBWY) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FVR).

In Monday trading, Frontview Reit Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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Further FVR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.