Reminder - Expedia Group (EXPE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXPE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $160.0047 per share, with $303.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.69.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EXPE makes up 5.50% of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (Symbol: PEJ) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EXPE).
In Wednesday trading, Expedia Group Inc shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.
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Further EXPE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.