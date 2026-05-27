Reminder - Expedia Group (EXPE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/28/26, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of EXPE's recent stock price of $228.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXPE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPE's low point in its 52 week range is $160.0047 per share, with $303.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.69.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EXPE makes up 5.50% of the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (Symbol: PEJ) which is trading higher by about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EXPE).

In Wednesday trading, Expedia Group Inc shares are currently up about 2.5% on the day.

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Further EXPE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.