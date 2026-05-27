Reminder - Estee Lauder (EL) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of EL's recent stock price of $90.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EL's low point in its 52 week range is $64.83 per share, with $121.635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.14.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, EL makes up 2.73% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: RSPS) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EL).

In Wednesday trading, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently up about 3.9% on the day.

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Further EL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.