Reminder - Eagle Point Credit Company 5.375% Notes Due 2 (ECCV) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 5.375% Notes Due 2 (Symbol: ECCV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3359, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of ECCV's recent stock price of $23.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 5.375% Notes Due 2 to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when ECCV shares open for trading on 3/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ECCV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECCV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECCV's low point in its 52 week range is $21.94 per share, with $24.267 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.74.

In Friday trading, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 5.375% Notes Due 2 shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.