Reminder - Cousins Properties (CUZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 7/16/26. As a percentage of CUZ's recent stock price of $30.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Cousins Properties Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when CUZ shares open for trading on 7/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CUZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $21.03 per share, with $30.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.87.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CUZ makes up 46.95% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CUZ).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to CUZ — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CUZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.