Reminder - Cousins Properties (CUZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CUZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $21.03 per share, with $30.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.87.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CUZ makes up 46.95% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CUZ).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to CUZ — find out what they are ».
In Thursday trading, Cousins Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further CUZ Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.