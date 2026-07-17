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CMRE

Reminder - Costamare (CMRE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

July 17, 2026 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/26, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 8/6/26. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $15.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 7/21/26.

CMRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Costamare Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.135 per share, with $18.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMRE makes up 1.11% of the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (Symbol: BOAT) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding CMRE).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to CMRE — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CMRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CMRE Stock Predictions-> CMRE Dividend History-> Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> More articles by this source->

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