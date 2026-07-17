Reminder - Costamare (CMRE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.135 per share, with $18.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.88.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMRE makes up 1.11% of the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (Symbol: BOAT) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding CMRE).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to CMRE — find out what they are ».
In Friday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further CMRE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.