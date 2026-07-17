Reminder - Costamare (CMRE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/21/26, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.125, payable on 8/6/26. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $15.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 7/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CMRE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.33% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMRE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.135 per share, with $18.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.88.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CMRE makes up 1.11% of the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (Symbol: BOAT) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding CMRE).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 4 series of preferred stock that are senior to CMRE — find out what they are ».

In Friday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CMRE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.