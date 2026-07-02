Reminder - Cisco Systems (CSCO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.42, payable on 7/22/26. As a percentage of CSCO's recent stock price of $114.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CSCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $65.75 per share, with $130.3656 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.75.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CSCO makes up 48.79% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CSCO).

In Thursday trading, Cisco Systems Inc shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

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Further CSCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.