Reminder - Barings BDC (BBDC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/3/26, Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of BBDC's recent stock price of $8.77, this dividend works out to approximately 2.96%, so look for shares of Barings BDC Inc to trade 2.96% lower — all else being equal — when BBDC shares open for trading on 6/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.9601 per share, with $9.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.80.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BBDC makes up 5.18% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (Symbol: FBDC) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BBDC).

In Monday trading, Barings BDC Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

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Further BBDC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.