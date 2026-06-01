Reminder - Barings BDC (BBDC) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $7.9601 per share, with $9.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.80.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BBDC makes up 5.18% of the FT Confluence BDC & Specialty Finance Income ETF (Symbol: FBDC) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding BBDC).
In Monday trading, Barings BDC Inc shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further BBDC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.