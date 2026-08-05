Reminder - AstraZeneca (AZN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.795, payable on 9/8/26. As a percentage of AZN's recent stock price of $163.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AZN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZN's low point in its 52 week range is $72.895 per share, with $212.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.48.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AZN makes up 4.39% of the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (Symbol: MEDX) which is trading up by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AZN).

In Wednesday trading, AstraZeneca plc shares are currently up about 4.8% on the day.

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Further AZN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.