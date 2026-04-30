Reminder - AON Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AON is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $304.59 per share, with $381 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $311.85.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AON makes up 22.72% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AON).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to AON — find out what they are ».
In Thursday trading, Aon plc shares are currently off about 3.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.