Reminder - AON Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/1/26, Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.82, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of AON's recent stock price of $311.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AON is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $304.59 per share, with $381 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $311.85.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AON makes up 22.72% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AON).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to AON — find out what they are ».

In Thursday trading, Aon plc shares are currently off about 3.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.