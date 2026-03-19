Reminder - Amphenol (APH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/23/26, Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/14/26. As a percentage of APH's recent stock price of $127.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $56.45 per share, with $167.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.68.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, APH makes up 5.51% of the Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF (Symbol: LCLG) which is trading lower by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding APH).

In Thursday trading, Amphenol Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.