Remark Holdings releases Drone Video Analytics platform

November 26, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Remark Holdings (MARK) announces the release of its Drone Video Analytics platform which allows customers to control, analyze and manage video feeds from drone fleets in real time using Remark AI’s proprietary computer vision technologies, with the ease of one comprehensive drone video management platform. The DVA platform expands upon Remark AI’s current capabilities of processing real-time video analytics from any legacy digital camera feed from multiple locations and form factors including mobile sentry units, fixed-pole cameras, and robotics on one dashboard.

