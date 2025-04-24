Markets

RELX Plc Reaffirms FY Guidance

April 24, 2025 — 02:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RELX plc (RELX) announced on Thursday that it has reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. The company continues to see positive momentum across its operations and anticipates a further year of robust underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit. Additionally, it expects substantial growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.

The company's strong underlying revenue growth continues to be driven across segments by AI-enabled analytics and decision tools. Risk benefits from financial crime compliance and fraud solutions, while Scientific, Technical & Medical sees expansion in databases and primary research.

Legal grows through high-value AI-driven tools like Lexis+AI and Protégé, with strong renewals and sales. Exhibitions improve with a stronger event portfolio and digital initiatives. Full-year outlook remains positive, with profit growth slightly exceeding revenue growth.

