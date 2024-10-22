News & Insights

Stocks

RELX PLC Expands Share Listing on LSE

October 22, 2024 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has applied for a block listing of 50,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange in connection with their 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme. These shares are set to be admitted and start trading on October 25, 2024, aligning with the existing shares. This move could attract interest from investors looking at RELX’s strategic share growth on the LSE.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RLXXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.