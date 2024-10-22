RELX PLC Expands Share Listing on LSE

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has applied for a block listing of 50,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange in connection with their 2013 SAYE Share Option Scheme. These shares are set to be admitted and start trading on October 25, 2024, aligning with the existing shares. This move could attract interest from investors looking at RELX’s strategic share growth on the LSE.

For further insights into GB:REL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.