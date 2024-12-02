RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Strategy

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has repurchased 70,000 of its ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange, adding to its treasury stock. This move is part of a broader strategy, as the company has acquired nearly 29 million shares since January 2024. Investors may view this buyback as a sign of confidence in the company’s value and future prospects.

