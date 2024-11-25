RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Strategy

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has recently acquired 72,500 of its own ordinary shares through JP Morgan Securities, adding them to its treasury holdings. This move is part of a larger trend, as the company has purchased over 28 million shares since the start of the year, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance and stability. Investors might find this activity noteworthy as it could impact the stock’s value and market dynamics.

