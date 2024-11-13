RELX PLC Expands Share Buyback Strategy

News & Insights

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has announced that it purchased 73,700 of its own shares through JP Morgan Securities on the London Stock Exchange, which will be held as treasury shares. This buyback activity adds to the 27,891,219 shares purchased since the start of the year, as the company continues to manage its share capital actively. Investors might find this move indicative of RELX’s confidence in its business prospects and a strategy to enhance shareholder value.

