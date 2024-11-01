News & Insights

RELX PLC Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 01:27 pm EDT

RELX plc (GB:REL) has released an update.

RELX PLC has acquired 75,800 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, bolstering its treasury stock to over 47 million shares. This strategic move, executed through JP Morgan Securities, reflects the company’s ongoing buyback program since the beginning of the year, with a total of 27.3 million shares repurchased. Such activities can indicate confidence in the company’s future performance and may influence investor sentiment.

