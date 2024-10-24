Reliance Worldwide Updates Director’s Equity Interests

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. announced a change in director Heath Sharp’s interest, with an acquisition of 1,320,680 rights under the Equity Incentive Plan, as approved by shareholders. This update reflects an increase in the director’s holdings, potentially impacting investor sentiment and stock valuation.

