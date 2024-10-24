Reliance sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.65-$2.85, consensus $3.40

“Given the significant uncertainty currently surrounding economic policy in the U.S., Reliance (RS) anticipates underlying demand will weaken temporarily across the majority of the end markets it serves in the fourth quarter of 2024, recovering as we move into 2025. Due to normal seasonal trends and heightened macroeconomic and political uncertainty, the company estimates its tons sold will be down 6.0% to 8.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024 and up 4.0% to 6.0% from the fourth quarter of 2023 with 0.5% to 2.5% attributable to same store growth. Reliance expects its average selling price per ton sold for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be down 1.5% to 3.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024 with continued pricing pressure across carbon steel products. Reliance anticipates its FIFO gross profit margin to stabilize in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting better alignment of replacement costs and inventory costs on hand. Based on these expectations, the company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.65 to $2.85 for the fourth quarter of 2024.”

