Reliance Announces Amended and Restated $1.5B Credit Facility

Reliance, Inc. RS has entered into an amended and restated five-year unsecured revolving credit facility worth $1.5 billion. The company expects to use funds borrowed under the facility for general corporate purposes, growth and stockholder returns.



The company's improved financial health and upgraded credit ratings after the most recent renewal in 2020 have allowed it to secure more favorable pricing and fewer restrictive covenants. The company believes that this amended and restated credit agreement not only strengthens its already strong liquidity position but also increases its ability to continue pursuing its capital allocation strategies.



At the end of the second quarter of 2024, RS had $350.8 million in cash and cash equivalents while carrying $1.15 billion in total outstanding debt. In the quarter, RS generated cash flow from operations of $366.3 million.



Reliance’s shares have rallied 5.9% in the past year against a 9.6% fall of the industry.



Reliance, on its second-quarter call, said that it anticipates that underlying demand will remain relatively stable across most of the end markets it serves in third-quarter 2024. However, shipment levels are expected to be adversely impacted by normal seasonal patterns, including a decline in shipping volumes due to planned customer shutdowns and vacation schedules.



The company estimates that its tons sold will decline 2.5-4.5% in the third quarter of 2024 from the second-quarter tally but increase 4.5-6.5% year over year. The company expects its average selling price per ton sold in the third quarter to be down 2-4% from the second quarter due to lower prices for carbon steel products. It anticipates some pressure on its gross profit margin in the quarter. Based on these expectations, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.60-$3.80 for the third quarter of 2024.

