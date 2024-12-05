Relevate announces acquisition of Gravity Renewables

Relevate Power announced its acquisition of Gravity Renewables, with financing provided by funds managed by Apollo. The acquisition adds 40 MW of high-quality assets to Relevate Power’s portfolio, more than doubling the company’s power generation capacity and bringing on board an experienced operating team. This acquisition strengthens Relevate Power’s footprint in the Northeastern United States, where the company’s 21 legacy plants are located, and where it plans to locate its new remote operations center. Along with Gravity’s 15 hydroelectric plants and one solar project, the acquired assets have been awarded over $20 million in grants from the Department of Energy.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on APO:
- Hector Fernandez named CEO for combination of IGT Gaming with Everi
- Apollo Funds to acquire 50% stake in 2 GW texas solar, BESS portfolio
- Notified announces exclusive partnership with Le Devoir
- TotalEnergies to acquire VSB for EUR 1.57B, sell 50% portfolio in some projects
- Apollo’s Novolex exploring bid for Pactiv Evergreen, Bloomberg reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.