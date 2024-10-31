News & Insights

Stocks

Relatech S.p.A. Maintains Revenue and Focuses on Digital Innovation

October 31, 2024 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Relatech S.p.A. reported stable consolidated sales revenues of €65.7 million for September 2024, consistent with the previous year, alongside a strategic focus on international expansion and innovative digital solutions. The company’s recurring revenues rose by 6%, highlighting Relatech’s commitment to a robust and forward-looking strategy in digital transformation, particularly in cybersecurity and AI.

For further insights into IT:RLT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.