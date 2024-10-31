Relatech S.p.A. Maintains Revenue and Focuses on Digital Innovation

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Relatech S.p.A. reported stable consolidated sales revenues of €65.7 million for September 2024, consistent with the previous year, alongside a strategic focus on international expansion and innovative digital solutions. The company’s recurring revenues rose by 6%, highlighting Relatech’s commitment to a robust and forward-looking strategy in digital transformation, particularly in cybersecurity and AI.

