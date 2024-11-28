News & Insights

Relatech Completes Strategic Acquisition of EFA Automazione

November 28, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Relatech S.p.A. (IT:RLT) has released an update.

Relatech S.p.A. has acquired the remaining 10.33% of EFA Automazione, strengthening its strategic position in the digital transformation sector by leveraging advanced technologies like AI and cybersecurity. This acquisition enhances Relatech’s presence in the Italian industrial market and supports its international expansion efforts. The deal promises to drive innovation and productivity in industrial plants, positioning Relatech as a key player in digital innovation.

