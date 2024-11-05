Rekor taps Nvidia technology for roadway safety, traffic relief

According to a Nvidia (NVDA) blog post, Rekor (REKR) has been harnessing Nvidia Metropolis for real-time video understanding and Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX modules for edge AI in Texas, Florida, Philadelphia, Georgia, Nevada, Oklahoma and many more U.S. destinations as well as in Israel and other places internationally. Metropolis is an application framework for smart infrastructure development with vision AI. It provides developer tools, including the Nvidia DeepStream SDK, Nvidia TAO Toolkit, pretrained models on the Nvidia NGC catalog and Nvidia TensorRT. Nvidia Jetson is a compact, powerful and energy-efficient accelerated computing platform used for embedded and robotics applications. “Rekor’s efforts in Texas and Philadelphia to help better manage roads with AI are the latest development in an ongoing story for traffic safety and traffic management… In addition to adopting Nvidia’s full-stack accelerated computing for roadway intelligence, Rekor is going all in on Nvidia AI and Nvidia AI Blueprints, which are reference workflows for generative AI use cases, built with Nvidia NIM microservices as part of the Nvidia AI Enterprise software platform. Nvidia NIM is a set of easy-to-use inference microservices for accelerating deployments of foundation models on any cloud or data center while keeping data secure. Rekor has multiple large language models and vision language models running on Nvidia Triton Inference Server in production,” according to Shai Maron, senior vice president of global software and data engineering at Rekor.”

