REITs Could Generate Income as Interest Rates Fall

Real estate has long been a cornerstone of wealth creation, but the responsibilities of being a landlord can be daunting. For those seeking passive income without the hassle, REITs like Realty Income Corp. offer an appealing alternative.

Known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Realty Income has a history of reliable payouts, currently offering a 5.59% dividend yield. However, REITs do tend to fluctuate more than underlying rents.

Investors looking for more direct involvement without the landlord duties might consider platforms like Arrived, which allows fractional investments in rental properties, combining monthly income with potential property appreciation. Both options provide avenues to invest in real estate without the headaches of property management.

Finsum: As interest rates fall yield seekers might consider real estate as an option to generate income, with fluctuations in equities markets.

