News & Insights

Personal Finance

REITs Could Generate Income as Interest Rates Fall

August 19, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

REITs Could Generate Income as Interest Rates Fall

Real estate has long been a cornerstone of wealth creation, but the responsibilities of being a landlord can be daunting. For those seeking passive income without the hassle, REITs like Realty Income Corp. offer an appealing alternative. 

 

Known as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” Realty Income has a history of reliable payouts, currently offering a 5.59% dividend yield. However, REITs do tend to fluctuate more than underlying rents.

 

Investors looking for more direct involvement without the landlord duties might consider platforms like Arrived, which allows fractional investments in rental properties, combining monthly income with potential property appreciation. Both options provide avenues to invest in real estate without the headaches of property management.

Finsum: As interest rates fall yield seekers might consider real estate as an option to generate income, with fluctuations in equities markets. 

  • alternative
  • income
  • real estate
  • reits

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.