Reig Jofre Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amid Global Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 03:39 am EDT

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE (ES:RJF) has released an update.

Reig Jofre, a pharmaceutical company listed on the Spanish stock exchange, has reported a robust financial performance for Q3 2024, with a 7% rise in revenues and a 10% increase in EBITDA, driven by international market growth and investments in industrial capacity. The company’s operating profit surged by 22%, supported by the success of its Specialty Pharmacare and Pharmaceutical Technologies divisions, alongside strategic investments totaling €13.6 million. Despite inflationary pressures, the company maintained a stable debt/EBITDA ratio and anticipates continued profitability through its global expansion and product optimization strategies.

