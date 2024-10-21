News & Insights

Regis Resources Highlights Corporate Governance Commitment

October 21, 2024 — 11:24 pm EDT

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited emphasizes its commitment to strong corporate governance by outlining the responsibilities of its board and management, focusing on strategic development, risk management, and executive oversight. The company has established specialized committees to ensure effective oversight and accountability in key areas such as audit, risk, and remuneration.

