Regis Resources Boosts Cash Flow with Strategic Gold Sales

October 22, 2024 — 12:44 am EDT

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited, a major unhedged gold producer on the Australian Securities Exchange, has closed its legacy hedge book to fully capitalize on the rising gold prices by selling 100% of its gold output directly into the spot market. This strategic move is expected to enhance cash flow as the company continues to expand its underground operations and explore new open pit sources. Regis remains committed to its growth strategy with significant projects in Western Australia and New South Wales.

