Regis Healthcare Reports Strong Growth Ahead of AGM

Regis Healthcare Ltd. reports a robust FY24 with significant growth in occupancy, earnings, and share price, alongside positive movements in cash flow and dividends. The company is set to discuss remuneration matters at its upcoming Annual General Meeting, including amendments to performance rights and approval of the FY25 long-term incentive plan. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, either in person or online, to influence these important decisions.

