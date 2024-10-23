News & Insights

Regis Healthcare Reports Strong Growth Ahead of AGM

October 23, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Regis Healthcare Ltd. reports a robust FY24 with significant growth in occupancy, earnings, and share price, alongside positive movements in cash flow and dividends. The company is set to discuss remuneration matters at its upcoming Annual General Meeting, including amendments to performance rights and approval of the FY25 long-term incentive plan. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, either in person or online, to influence these important decisions.

For further insights into AU:REG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

