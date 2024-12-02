Regional Management announces $30M stock buyback

Regional Management (RM) Corp. announced a $30M stock repurchase program and growth expectations for 2025. “Having executed well throughout the economic cycle, we carry strong momentum and a healthy balance sheet into the new year, with significant funding for continued execution on our long-term growth strategy and the return of excess capital to shareholders,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “To that end and based on our consistently strong performance, liquidity profile, capital position, and confidence in our future, we are pleased to announce the authorization by our Board of Directors of a $30 million stock repurchase program. The program will enable us to be opportunistic in repurchasing our common stock at a time when we believe it to be undervalued.” “In addition, we will allocate capital in 2025 to accelerate our portfolio growth,” added Mr. Beck. “We expect our ending net receivables to grow by 10% to 12% in 2025, up from a roughly 6% growth rate in 2024. We are increasing our pace of growth due to our confidence in our credit performance, improving consumer health, and strengthening macroeconomic conditions, including lower inflation, real wage growth, low unemployment, and a large number of open jobs, particularly for our customer set. Our portfolio growth will ramp up over the course of next year, following seasonally low loan demand during the first quarter tax season.”

