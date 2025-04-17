BioTech
REGN

Regeneron's SLBA For EYLEA HD Injection 8 Mg Gets Acceptance From FDA For Priority Review

April 17, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg for the treatment of retinal vein occlusion.

The FDA target action date is August 19, 2025, following the use of a Priority Review voucher, the company added.

The application seeks approval for two areas - treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, and for broadening the dosing schedule to include every 4-week (monthly) dosing across approved indications.

If approved, EYLEA HD would be the first and only treatment for RVO indicated for up to every 8-week dosing after an initial monthly dosing period, reducing the number of injections by half compared to all other anti-VEGF therapies.

The application is backed by data from across the EYLEA HD clinical program, including the Phase 3 QUASAR trial, which met its primary endpoint at 36 weeks.

In the pre-market hours, Regeneron's stock is trading at $547.72, down 0.28 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.