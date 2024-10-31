Regeneron reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $12.46, consensus $11.69

Reports Q3 revenue $3.72B, consensus $3.67B. “Regeneron (REGN) had a strong third quarter marked by 11% revenue growth. We continued to deepen the impact of our commercialized medicines this quarter, with ongoing leadership for our retinal franchise, expanded global reach of Libtayo, and notable growth from Dupixent,” said CEO Leonard Schleifer. “Over one million patients around the globe are currently being treated with Dupixent, with more to come following the approvals for COPD in the U.S., Europe and China. Our remarkably diverse clinical portfolio now includes approximately 40 product candidates and many pivotal studies underway. We continue to invest in the world-class research and development engine that drives our scientific and clinical productivity, with data expected over the next twelve months in diseases as varied as non-small cell lung cancer, thrombosis, retinal vein occlusion, severe allergy, COPD, melanoma, and obesity.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.