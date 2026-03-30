Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Strong Contender in the Biotech Arena

Explore the exciting world of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

*Stock prices used were the prices of Feb. 11, 2026. The video was published on March 30, 2026.



Should you buy stock in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

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Anand Chokkavelu has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Karl Thiel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.