Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: IPR&D Charge To Negatively Impact Q3 EPS By Approx. $0.43

October 07, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) said it currently expects that financial results for the third quarter 2024 will include an acquired in-process research and development charge of approximately $56 million on a pre-tax basis. This acquired IPR&D charge is expected to negatively impact each of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share for the third quarter by approximately $0.43. Regeneron's results for the third quarter have not been finalized.

The company noted that the IPR&D charge relates to development milestone and up-front payments in connection with collaboration and licensing agreements.

