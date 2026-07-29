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Regency Centers Q2 Net Income Rises

July 29, 2026 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings and funds from operations, supported by continued growth in its shopping center portfolio.

Net income increased 9.5 percent year over year to $112.4 million in the second quarter of 2026 from $102.6 million.

Nareit funds from operations (FFO) rose 6.7 percent to $226.3 million from $212.1 million, while Nareit FFO per share increased to $1.21 from $1.16.

REG closed Wednesday's trading at $81.11, up $0.14 or 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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