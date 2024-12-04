Regal Hotels and Cosmopolitan Delay Shareholder Circulars

Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited (HK:0078) has released an update.

Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited have announced a delay in sending out their shareholder circulars, now expected by December 11, 2024. This postponement is due to the additional time needed to finalize the information with their independent financial advisers.

