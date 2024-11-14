News & Insights

Regal Funds Gains Substantial Stake in Emperor Energy

November 14, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Emperor Energy Ltd (AU:EMP) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Emperor Energy Ltd, acquiring a 5.51% stake through various associates. This investment could potentially influence Emperor Energy’s market dynamics and attract attention from stock market investors. As a substantial holder, Regal Funds Management holds significant voting power, which could impact future strategic decisions within the company.

