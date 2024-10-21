Regal Funds Adjusts Stake in Galan Lithium Holdings

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd, along with its associates, has seen a change in its substantial holding in Galan Lithium Ltd, now holding 5.59% of voting power due to the recent issuance of additional shares. This adjustment highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings in the evolving lithium sector, potentially impacting investors’ strategies. Such changes could influence market perceptions and investment decisions in the lithium industry.

