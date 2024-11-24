Regal Asian Investments Announces AGM Success and Strategy

VGI Partners Asian Investments Ltd (AU:RG8) has released an update.

Regal Asian Investments Limited, formerly known as VGI Partners Asian Investments, has announced the successful outcomes of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company, which offers a dynamic portfolio of long and short investments in the Asian market, continues to leverage Regal Funds Management’s expertise after transitioning portfolio management responsibilities in 2022. This strategic move reflects its focus on active management and a robust investment approach.

