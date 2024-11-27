Reedy Lagoon Focuses on Gold and Iron Projects

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited is progressing in its exploration of gold and iron projects in Western Australia, with promising results from its gold project. The company is preparing to commence soil sampling at its Burracoppin Gold project, which is expected to guide future drilling efforts. Reedy Lagoon recently raised $284,331 through an Entitlement Offer and aims to secure joint venture partners for its iron project to support further funding.

