News & Insights

Stocks

Reedy Lagoon Focuses on Gold and Iron Projects

November 27, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited (AU:RLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Reedy Lagoon Corporation Limited is progressing in its exploration of gold and iron projects in Western Australia, with promising results from its gold project. The company is preparing to commence soil sampling at its Burracoppin Gold project, which is expected to guide future drilling efforts. Reedy Lagoon recently raised $284,331 through an Entitlement Offer and aims to secure joint venture partners for its iron project to support further funding.

For further insights into AU:RLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.