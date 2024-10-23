News & Insights

Reece Limited’s Director Sees Major Securities Shift

October 23, 2024 — 10:50 pm EDT

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited has announced a significant shift in the securities interests of its director, Peter Wilson. The change includes a substantial number of shares, options, performance rights, and retention rights, highlighting a potential impact on the company’s stock dynamics. This development could intrigue investors monitoring Reece Limited’s market movements.

