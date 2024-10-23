Reece Limited Faces Sales Decline Amid Market Challenges

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited reports a 5% decline in Q1 FY25 sales revenue to A$2,232 million, citing challenges in the trading environment due to housing market softness and adverse weather conditions. While sales in Australia and New Zealand remained stable due to M&A activity, U.S. sales were impacted by lower volumes and deflation. Despite these challenges, Reece continues to invest in growth, expecting adjusted EBIT for the first half of FY25 to be between A$300 million and A$320 million.

