News & Insights

Stocks

Reece Limited Director Expands Stake in Company

October 23, 2024 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited’s director, Sasa Nikolic, has significantly increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 67,593 Performance Rights and 16,898 Retention Rights. These changes were part of the Reece Long Term Incentive Plan, approved at the 2024 AGM. The move highlights the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:REH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REECF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.