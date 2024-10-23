Reece Limited Director Expands Stake in Company

Reece Limited (AU:REH) has released an update.

Reece Limited’s director, Sasa Nikolic, has significantly increased his stake in the company through the acquisition of 67,593 Performance Rights and 16,898 Retention Rights. These changes were part of the Reece Long Term Incentive Plan, approved at the 2024 AGM. The move highlights the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

