Redwire vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Redwire provides critical spacecraft components and mission-critical hardware to civil and national security customers.

Rocket Lab offers a comprehensive suite of launch services and satellite manufacturing solutions.

Investors are placing a higher valuation on Rocket Lab, which reflects the company's massive opportunity ahead.

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The race to commercialize Earth's orbit has shifted from speculative science fiction to a growing industrial reality. Investors now face a choice between Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) for their space exposure.

While both companies operate within the same broader sector, they offer different entry points into the space economy. Redwire focuses on the hardware and infrastructure that keep satellites running, while Rocket Lab provides the vehicles to get them there, along with its own satellite platforms. Comparing these two requires a deep dive into their growth rates, financial stability, and market positions in the 2026 landscape.

The case for Redwire

Redwire operates as a specialized provider of space infrastructure, offering solar arrays, avionics, and autonomous systems for a variety of missions. The company serves a diverse mix of civil, commercial, and national security customers who require reliable components for complex spacecraft. Its technology is increasingly vital among defense stocks as governments seek to modernize their satellite constellations. However, customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as its two largest customers accounted for roughly 19% and 20% of total revenue, respectively, in late 2025.

In fiscal 2025, revenue reached $335.4 million, a 10% increase compared to the prior year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of approximately $226 million for the period.

The widening loss compared to previous years suggests that while the top line is expanding, the company is still navigating significant costs associated with its manufacturing and development efforts.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.1x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, suggests a relatively low reliance on borrowed funds. The current ratio, a measure of a company's ability to pay short-term obligations, was approximately 1.6x. Free cash flow, which is cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures, was negative $190.8 million. This figure indicates that the business is currently consuming more cash than it generates from its core activities to fund its ongoing operations.

The case for Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab has established itself as a leading end-to-end space company, providing both reliable launch services and sophisticated satellite manufacturing. The company has successfully scaled its Electron launch vehicle and is developing the larger Neutron rocket to compete for heavier payloads.

Its customer base is quite concentrated, with the top five customers accounting for nearly 49% of revenue in 2025. This means that the loss of a single major contract could significantly impact its financial performance and backlog stability.

For fiscal 2025, revenue reached nearly $602 million, representing an impressive 38% year-over-year growth rate. The company recorded a net loss of approximately $198 million, an improvement in net margin compared to previous years. This trend suggests the business is achieving greater scale as it ramps up production of its satellite components and maintains a steady launch cadence.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x, indicating that total debt is quite low relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at a healthy 4.1x, suggesting the company has ample liquidity to meet its short-term liabilities.

However, free cash flow was negative $321.8 million for the year, as the company continues to invest heavily in developing its new Neutron rocket. Investors should note that negative free cash flow is common for capital-intensive companies in the growth phase of the space industry.

Risk profile comparison

Redwire faces significant risks due to its reliance on a small number of large customers and on government contracts. Since a significant portion of its business is tied to U.S. government spending, budget uncertainty or contract terminations could harm its revenue streams.

The company also faces intense competition from established defense contractors and new market entrants. Furthermore, if the company fails to protect its intellectual property, it could lose its competitive edge or face costly litigation that disrupts its operations.

Rocket Lab also faces risks. It deals with the inherent uncertainty of rocket science, where any launch failure or manufacturing defect can lead to reputational damage and financial loss. For instance, technical issues with its Neutron development or future Electron launches could delay missions and impact revenue.

The company also competes in aglobal marketagainst well-funded giants like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman. Additionally, its reliance on single-source vendors for certain composites and propulsion components creates a supply chain risk that could halt production if those vendors fail to deliver.

Valuation comparison

Redwire appears much more affordable on a revenue basis, while Rocket Lab carries a significant premium reflecting its faster growth and larger market ambitions.

Metric Redwire Rocket Lab USA Sector Benchmark Forward P/E n/a 163824.0x 29.8x P/S ratio 6.8x 98.5x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both space stocks command rich valuations and have similarly mixed financials, particularly in profitability. Both are also demonstrating great expansion potential as investment pours into the limitless frontiers of space.

However, Rocket Lab is the one I would bet on. While Redwire is positioning for high-margin growth by providing essential infrastructure for future space missions, Rocket Lab is growing faster at greater scale, indicating the size of its addressable market.

On a trailing-12-month basis, Redwire’s revenue totaled $371 million, up 34% year over year. Rocket Lab generated $680 million in revenue, up 46%.

Redwire is focused on space infrastructure, but Rocket Lab is building a complete end-to-end space company. It is pursuing opportunities in satellite services and spacecraft development. This will allow it to operate lucrative services such as Earth observation, navigation, and data analytics.

By operating across spacecraft and downstream services, Rocket Lab’s vertically integrated business strategy will likely create more opportunities to grow and deliver long-term returns to investors. This explains why the stock has outperformed over the past year and why investors are placing a much higher valuation on the stock in 2026.

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John Ballard has positions in Space Exploration Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.