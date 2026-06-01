Is Redwire Stock a Buy Ahead of the SpaceX IPO?

Key Points

SpaceX is preparing for a public market debut in June and will likely be the largest initial public offering ever.

Redwire provides technology for both space and defense customers.

It was recently selected to compete under a $1.8 billion contract program to design and build advanced space surveillance and reconnaissance satellites.

10 stocks we like better than Redwire ›

SpaceX is set to make its public market debut in June and is likely to be the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. As the company gears up to go public, investors are beginning to pay more attention to space stocks, and for good reason. According to McKinsey, the global space economy could reach $1.8 trillion by 2035.

Space is becoming an increasingly important element of national security, and the U.S. is investing heavily in its development, procuring satellites, autonomous systems, spacecraft, sensors, and other key space components. Redwire (NYSE: RDW) is one space company that provides crucial infrastructure and technology to help make this possible. Is the stock a buy ahead of the SpaceX IPO?

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Redwire plays a key role in defense and the growing space industry

Redwire operates two distinct segments: a space segment and a defense technology segment. In its space segment, Redwire develops hardware and technology for space infrastructure, including building blocks for spacecraft, like solar panels, robotic arms, and other parts, along with parts that support massive satellite constellations. When NASA's Artemis II mission took flight earlier this year, Redwire's optical imaging and sun sensor technologies were tools utilized on the Orion spacecraft.

In its defense technology segment, Redwire builds highly advanced military drones (uncrewed aerial systems) that can fly autonomously, have been combat-tested, and can operate in highly contested, GPS-denied environments. For example, Redwire has delivered hundreds of its Penguin drones directly to the Ukrainian military for use in real-world combat operations.

The company is a major provider and has customers that include the U.S. government, including NASA, the U.S. Army, the Marine Corps, and the Department of Homeland Security. But it also provides components for top aerospace and defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus, and Blue Origin.

In April, the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command selected Redwire as one of 14 companies to compete under this $1.8 billion contract program to design and build advanced space surveillance and reconnaissance satellites. Earlier this year, it was awarded a multi-award contract for the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) IDIQ.

Is Redwire a buy?

Redwire's backlog is up to $498 million, and analysts expect 40% revenue growth in 2026 and another 20% in 2027. That said, the business is currently losing money, and analysts don't forecast profitability within the next three years.

Redwire is an early-stage company that has secured several key government contract wins, and as a result, the stock has surged 198% year to date. Given the stock's recent surge and lack of near-term profitability, Redwire is best left for aggressive investors with a long-term outlook and willing to stomach sizable price swings.

Should you buy stock in Redwire right now?

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Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and Redwire. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.